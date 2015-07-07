Shafer
Red Shoulder Ranch Chardonnay
750 ml
94 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '06 Shafer Red Shoulder Chard is a compelling, layered wine whose tropical fruit, mineral, buttered toast and creme brulee flavors are in near-perfect harmony and balance.
A big wine,Shafer Merlot is always a mouthful; ripe, smooth, and elegant, with a big finish.
92 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Rich, deep and complex with a complex mix of currant, dried berry, anise, sage and mineral.
95 PTS Wilfred Wong. A fantastic blend that explodes with outstanding ripe fruit aromas. Delivers well on the palate.