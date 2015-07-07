Sequoia Grove Cab 6 LTR
Cabernet Sauvignon
6 L
90 PTS Wine Enthusiast - This is the winery???s basic Cabernet Sauvignon, but it shows the depth and complexity of their more expensive bottlings.
Plenty of richness on the palate with fine, ripe apple flavors. Ends with a slightly rounded note.
The wine bursts with fresh fruit, cherries, and blackberries; seamless arc of flavor flows into a slightly smoky finish.