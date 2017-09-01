Senior Blue Curacao
Liqueur
750 ml
Senior Blue Curacao is made with indigenous Valancia orange peels which are distilled using traditional methods. Electric blue in color, with a long finish for perfect cocktails.
Senior Blue Curacao is made with indigenous Valancia orange peels which are distilled using traditional methods. Electric blue in color, with a long finish for perfect cocktails.
The smooth, satisfying flavor of silver tequila blended with the robust flavor of coffee. Drink straight up or with cream or other drinks. Great in coffee, too!