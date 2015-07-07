Sempe Armagnac 15 Year Old
Armagnac Brandy
750 ml
Blended from specially selected armagnacs, aged for a minimum of 15 years. Its finish is smooth with opulent and woody aromas, superb texture and bouquet and a beautifully gold color.
Blended from specially selected armagnacs, aged for a minimum of 15 years. Its finish is smooth with opulent and woody aromas, superb texture and bouquet and a beautifully gold color.
100% organic American native corn distilled in small batches to produce a smooth unaged whisky.
Aged longer than nearly all VSOPs. Strong concentrations of fruit on the nose with hints of prune and a fine amber color.