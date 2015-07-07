Seghesio Barbera
Barbera
750 ml
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Vivid and vivacious, this bright and bold wine is so dashing that it practically sings on the palate
92 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. Tropical fruit characteristics with a superb purity. Black and blue fruits with an impressive opulence.
92 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '13 Seghesio Zinfandel shows off a bright cherry and tarragon aroama; sleek flavors of raspberry, nutmeg and fresh cracked pepper.
California. Big and bold flavors of spice and lush black fruit. Balanced and elegantly structured. 14.8% ABV