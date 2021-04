Secateurs

Chenin Blanc

750 ml

The delicious Secateurs Chenin Blanc will surely begin a love affair with South African wines. As such it is intense and full of life, like the beginning of any great romance! Floral and honey flavours give the wine a little sweetness, but it is still lightly dry. Secateurs Chenin Blanc is an absolute steal for such a great wine from such a fantastic wine region. Pick up a bottle and fall in love.