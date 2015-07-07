Sebeka Chenin Blanc '08
Chenin Blanc
750 ml
87 PTS, TOP 100 VALUES OF THE YEAR, WINE & SPIRITS. The '08 Sebeka Chenin Blanc is simple with clean delineation to its talc and grape flavors; has a little leesiness to give it body; finishes clean.
Sebeka produces a pleasant core fruit flavored Sauvignon Blanc with a accent of citrus.