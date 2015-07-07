Sebastiani
Zinfandel
750 ml
A successful wine from a one of state's most reliable zin producers. Fine, fruit-forward berry flavors; fresh and pretty in the finish.
88 POINTS & Editor's Choice Wine Enthusiast. Balanced, elegant and fruit forward yet not overly ripe, this is exactly what we look for in Sonoma County Merlot.
This cool climate Pinot Noir has bright aromas of cherry pie, cloves, and toasted caramel lead into layered flavors of rich Maraschino cherry, oriental spice, and toasty oak on the palate. Medium-bodied, silky tannins and a pleasantly bright acidity. The wine finishes with lingering notes of spice and vanilla bean. Pairs well with any light red meat or grilled salmon dish.
Sonoma. Flavors of dark cherry and mild vanilla. A persistent finish with herbal notes. Good acidity and mild tannins.13.5% ABV
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A top effort, the racy, ripe-fruited '10 Sebastiani Pinot Noir stays firm and textured on the palate, with sweet tannins and a fine freshness; lively in the aftertaste.
Exudes flavors of bright apple and butterscotch, and finishes with round notes of toasted oak.
Sonoma. Layers of lemongrass, grapefruit, mild herbs and good minerality. Citrus fruit flavors followed by stone fruit. 13.9% ABV