Seattle Cider
Dry Hard Cider
4 Cans
Dry and pleasantly acidic, flavors of nectarine, under ripe peach and tart cherry hit the palate with no residual sweetness. 6.5% ABV.
Dry and pleasantly acidic, flavors of nectarine, under ripe peach and tart cherry hit the palate with no residual sweetness. 6.5% ABV.
A small batch, limited edition cider; featuring an aroma of fresh, green jalapenos paired with a unique flavor profile, combining the taste of poblano, habanero, and jalapeño peppers.
Seattle Semi Sweet cider is light and crisp, with just a touch of sweetness. Honey in color with notes of bergamont, lemon and apple. Hints of citrus and cinnamon on the palate.