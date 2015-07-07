Sans Liege Wines
The Offering
750 ml
A traditional Rhone blend that is produced in Santa Maria; full bodied and quite bold; intense color and well concentrated; youthful on the palate with a long linger finish..limited production
Napa Valley. Aromas of raspberry, cassis and cigar box. Flavors of blackberries, raspberries and ripe plum. 13.5% ABV.
Alluring aromas of wild plums and cloves mingle with flavors of vivid red cherries, spices, earthy notes and vanilla. This Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir is medium-bodied with cherry, cola, plum, blueberry and light toast flavors. It is well-structured and elegant, with lingering spicy/earthy notes and cherry flavors throughout the mid-palate. The vanilla and toast integrate well with the silky round tannins on the lengthy finish.
California. Pinot-like perfume with aromas of red berries, minerals, gingerbread and rose. Sweet, round and tangy. 13.9% ABV
Central Coast. Aromas of pears, apples, and oranges with notes of toast and butter. Flavors of green apple, apricot, and marmalade. 13.5% ABV.