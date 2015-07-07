Sea Cider Bramble Bubbly
Hard Cider Ciders
750 ml
The mighty blackberry is a tenacious invader of Vancouver Island orchards, but a touch of its sun-soaked sweetness added to apple cider makes for a delicious blushing semi dry sparkling cider.
