Sea Pearl
Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Light bodied and refreshing flavors of passion fruit, gooseberry and grapefruit wtih pleasing herbaceous thread leads to a long lingering finish.
Opens with a blast of blackberry, cherry pie, smoky vanilla and molasses, leading to a very rich, full-bodied mouthfeel; superextracted and tannic, but balanced and elegant.
Rich and exotic aromatics of lemongrass and honeydew melon. On the palate, flavors of peach tangerine, and candied apricot slices.
The mighty blackberry is a tenacious invader of Vancouver Island orchards, but a touch of its sun-soaked sweetness added to apple cider makes for a delicious blushing semi dry sparkling cider.
Sea Cider Prohibition is crafted with homegrown heritage apples including Winter Bananas and Winesap. The apples were hand pressed and slowly fermented and barrel aged in rum barrels. Semi-Dry
Exhibits fresh leather, rose water, black cherry, violets and a hint of macerated cherry. Fine tannins and minerality.
A dry, crisp refreshing ale with the added essence of raspberries.
The nutty quench of wheat ale combined with the delightful aromatics and subtle fruit flavor via Maine wild blueberries. 4.6% ABV