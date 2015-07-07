Sea Pearl
Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Light bodied and refreshing flavors of passion fruit, gooseberry and grapefruit wtih pleasing herbaceous thread leads to a long lingering finish.
Opens with a blast of blackberry, cherry pie, smoky vanilla and molasses, leading to a very rich, full-bodied mouthfeel; superextracted and tannic, but balanced and elegant.
BRONZE MEDAL, 2004 LOS ANGELES COUNTY FAIR WINE COMP. An almost plush wine, the easy-going '02 Bella Sera Chardonnay is certainly one of Italy's most crowd-pleasing white wines; chill and enjoy.
A good example of Pinot Grigio, the Bella Sera exhibits straightforward tart citrus flavors with a hint of caramel; a good wine with antipasto dishes.
88 PTS Wilfred Wong, "Firm, full, this is a great wine for a thick, juicy, steak."
Napa Valley. Aromas of raspberry, cassis and cigar box. Flavors of blackberries, raspberries and ripe plum. 13.5% ABV.
Rich and exotic aromatics of lemongrass and honeydew melon. On the palate, flavors of peach tangerine, and candied apricot slices.
Alluring aromas of wild plums and cloves mingle with flavors of vivid red cherries, spices, earthy notes and vanilla. This Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir is medium-bodied with cherry, cola, plum, blueberry and light toast flavors. It is well-structured and elegant, with lingering spicy/earthy notes and cherry flavors throughout the mid-palate. The vanilla and toast integrate well with the silky round tannins on the lengthy finish.
A unique contribution to the fruit ale category features the nutty quench of Wheat Ale combined with the delightful aromatics and subtle fruit flavor produced by wild Maine blueberries.
The mighty blackberry is a tenacious invader of Vancouver Island orchards, but a touch of its sun-soaked sweetness added to apple cider makes for a delicious blushing semi dry sparkling cider.
Sea Cider Prohibition is crafted with homegrown heritage apples including Winter Bananas and Winesap. The apples were hand pressed and slowly fermented and barrel aged in rum barrels. Semi-Dry
Exhibits fresh leather, rose water, black cherry, violets and a hint of macerated cherry. Fine tannins and minerality.
A dry, crisp refreshing ale with the added essence of raspberries.
California. Pinot-like perfume with aromas of red berries, minerals, gingerbread and rose. Sweet, round and tangy. 13.9% ABV
The nutty quench of wheat ale combined with the delightful aromatics and subtle fruit flavor via Maine wild blueberries. 4.6% ABV
Central Coast. Aromas of pears, apples, and oranges with notes of toast and butter. Flavors of green apple, apricot, and marmalade. 13.5% ABV.
Lovely aromas and floral characteristics. Very dry but the fruit flavors give the impression of sweetness, with a long flavorful finish. 12.5% ABV
A rich, smooth holiday essential. Perfect for cozy nights in or holiday party mishaps.