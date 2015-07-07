Schmitt Söhne
Glühwein
1 L
The Schmitt Sohne Gluhwein or "Glow Wine" is a mulled wine; fruity red wine with spices added. Enjoy warm with cinnamon and clove to warm your body head to toe. Best enjoyed with ginger bread.
Shows up with ripe apples and flowers; a hint of sweetness in the finish; very light and refreshing style.
The Schmitt Sohne QbA Riesling is a soft, light, white wine with a shading of sweetness in the finish.
90 PTS Wilfred Wong. Races onto the palate with apple and ripe peach flavors. Very sweet, excellent acidity with a long finish.
Fruity, lightly floral Riesling is a tasteful, medium-sweet wine. Fine acidity focuses the wine keeping it lively in the finish.
Fresh fruit aromas that lean toward peach and apricot; flavors of ripe stone fruits tinged with mineral.
A nicely put together wine, with pleasing stone fruit aromas that showcase ripe peach flavors.
Sweet notes of peach and nectarine...medium bodied, with smooth flavors that last on the palate.
An easy drinking, light bodied white wine, the Schmidt Sohne Piesporter Michelsberg is semi-sweet & soft on the palate; give the wine a good chill and serve with a grilled pork chop-on-a-stick.