Schlumberger Pinot Gris '01
Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris
750 ml
Bright, lively and fresh, the Schlumberger Pinot Gris is a lovely wine; a good choice with steamed mussels.
It gives out a dominant of mature fruity scents, of citrus fruits, candied lemon, as well as a slightly floral hint; airing remains on citrus fruits, delicately enhanced.
A soft, yet dry white that is almost rounded. Textured on the palate that is easy in the finish.