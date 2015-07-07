Schladerer
Himbeer
750 ml
One of Europe's finest raspberry liqueurs. The raspberry liqueur uses only the finest ingredients and will impress even the most demanding connoisseurs.
One of Europe's finest cherry liqueurs. Expertly handcrafted in small batches by one of the oldest family run distilleries in Germany. This liqueurs uses only the finest ingredients.
This superior pear brandy is a delicate fruit spirit made exclusively with Williams Pears, without the addition of sugar containing substances. Schladerer is renown as the finest for quality & taste.
This superior cherry brandy is distilled from only selected black cherries from the famed Black Forest. Family owned and artisanally distilled. Schladerer is the hallmark for quality and taste.
GOLD Medal 2013 SF World Spirits Competition. Also referred to as Framboise, this RASPberry brandy is great with coffee and is the Schladerer specialty. Careful distillation of wild raspberries.