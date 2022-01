Gifft Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris

750 ml

2016 VINTAGE ONLY; GOLD MEDAL, CA STATE FAIR - The 2016 vintage of GIFFT Pinot Grigio bursts with lively pear and tropical fruits, balanced by crisp acidity and an elegantly refined freshness. Featuring ripe stone fruit and citrus aromas, this wine showcases melon, nectarine and Meyer lemon flavors that finish light and refreshing.