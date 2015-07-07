Saviah Cellars Cabernet '09
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. A wonderfully gifted Cabernet, the '09 Saviah Cellars shows rich, ripe, red currant aromas and flavors; firm and fine on the palate, with superb length and range of nuances.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. A wonderfully gifted Cabernet, the '09 Saviah Cellars shows rich, ripe, red currant aromas and flavors; firm and fine on the palate, with superb length and range of nuances.
This food friendly wine shows delicious notes of apple, apricot and peach along with a distinct minerality; it is perfectly balanced with crisp acidity and subtle sweetness on the end.