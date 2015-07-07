Rocky Patel Java Maduro
5 x 42 Corona
Single
This mild to medium bodied smoke is uniquely infused with rich flavors of cocoa and espresso. The premium Maduro wrapper also imparts an extra edge of chocolaty spiciness to the flavor.
Spain. Yellow skinned fruits, apples and a balanced, bright acidity combine to make this a lovely sparkling wine. 12% ABV
Half Moon Bay. A smooth, full-bodied Merlot with delicious chocolate and cherry flavors. 13.5% ABV
An Intense, full-bodied wine; flavors of ripe cherries and blackberries with a nose of olives and hints of tobacco and vanilla.
Has flavors of ripe cherries and strawberries, with a hint of vanilla-cream; smooth and balanced with a smooth finish.
A delicious blend that is Petite Sirah based; expresses aromas of boysenberry; soft, supple tannins, the wine finishes smooth.
Has nice citrus notes with a hint of pineapple; medium-bodied and fruit-forward the wine has a long finish.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Shows up with red fruit flavors that are bright and clear. Perky from start to finish.
The Lava Cap Reserve Barbera is a super intense wine that shows off a very ripe style; dark black fruit aromas with the right amount of spice; active on the palate and a long finish.
A firm red with ripe, almost jammy flavors show the palate's heritage. Lasting and long in the finish.
This flavorful Chardonnay has a complex nose of citrus, vanilla, pear & melon complemented by tastes of luscious green apple and lime. Deep flavors, rich texture, and a lengthy finish.
Plenty of lush blackberry and plum fruit here, nicely balanced with just enough oak. A tough brawny as well, a bigger and bolder style of Zinfandel.