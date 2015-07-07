Sogno di Sorrento
Lemoncello Liqueur
750 ml
Sogno Sorrento Lemocello, is created from the peel of the finest hand selected Amalfi Coast Lemons, local species of large, subtly flavored lemons. An average of ten lemons is used in each bottle.
Sogno Sorrento Lemocello, is created from the peel of the finest hand selected Amalfi Coast Lemons, local species of large, subtly flavored lemons. An average of ten lemons is used in each bottle.
Argentina. Aromas of black plums, cherries, and blackberries. Dark fruit flavors provide a pleasing structure on the palate. 14% ABV
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A solid effort, the frisky, yet plenty-on-the-palate '10 Bargetto Pinot Grigio shows core fruit flavors, with a crisp touch on the palate.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine cocktail Chardonnay, the easy-drinking '08 Bargetto Central Coast exhibits soft apple and peach flavors; smooth in the aftertaste.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Husky and well-proportioned, the full-flavored '07 Bargetto Santa Cruz Mtns Chardonnay stays true-to-form from chards in this area; good sturdy finish wit some creaminess.
86 PTS CONNOISSEURS' GUIDE. The clean, correct young '06 Bargetto Pinot Noir leads with mild elements of candied-cherry fruit in its aromas; a generally pleasant and well-defined wine.
spc order