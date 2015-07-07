Santa Margherita
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
Italy. Extra dry blend of pear, melon, lemon, lime and kiwi. 12% ABV
Certified organic lemonade, containing no artificial ingredients. A favorite summertime treat.
Aromas of plums, cherries, raspberries, along with blackcurrants and blackberries. Lush juicy palate with good depth and soft, ripe tannins. 13.1% ABV.
Filtered water; organic white grape, organic cranberry and organic lemon.
Certified organic lemonade, contains no artificial ingredients. A favorite summertime treat.
Italy. Hints of rennet apples with a very soft fruit palate and well balanced acidity and tanginess. 11.5% ABV
Chile. Aromas of vanilla, mint, black currant, and cherry fruit. Dry and full-bodied with ripe tannins. Complete with a long finish. 13.5% ABV
Certified organic sparkling beverage, containing no artificial ingredients. A unique bubbly refreshment.
Aromas of prunes, figs, spices and green peppers. On the palate, concentrated dense and mature tannins. 13.5% ABV.
Fruit-driven nose, ripe cherries, figs, ripe plums with hints of spices like cinnamon, clove and vanilla. 14% ABV.
Happy Camper IPA is spicy, citric, and floral infusion of hop character, which is masterfully counterbalanced with the full-bodied maltiness characteristic of the Santa Fe beers.
93 PTS WILFRED WONG. Classic and wonderful, the complex '08 Sant' Arturo Brunello di Montalcino offers dried fruit, sweet earth and dried leaves; layered and persistent in the end.
The Santa Margherita Brut Rose is well-structured with slight flora notes; fresh notes of red berries with a lively finish; the light body and slight acidity add to the freshness of this wine.
91 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. Grapefruit aromas & flavors shoot through the '09 Amplus Sauv Blanc with pleasing, juicy bitterness. The grapefruit character is surrounded by citrus notes; intense freshness.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A complete wine, the impressive '07 Santa Rita Coleccion Privada Cabernet sails onto the palate with flavors of ripe fruit and sweet oak; lots here.
Intense aromas of dark fruit fill the nose; flavors of blueberries and cassis lead to a long finish.
88 PTS ROBERT PARKER. "BEST VALUE" The 2007 Pinot Grigio Klodic offers attractive varietal fruit fruit laced with perfumed aromatics. This tasty, soft-textured wine possesses excellent balance.
Santa Cruz IPA is gold in color with a very assertive hop bitterness and aroma.
90 PTS WINE NEWS. The 05 Santa Margherita Chianti Classico is a fruit driven Chianti made in a ripe, new wave style. Upfront, ripe cherry flavors with a sweet oakiness and fresh acidity.
Santa Barbara Winery Pinot Noir expresses good richness and focus; beautiful aromas of black cherry; and dried spice notes; quite savory on the palate with a exceptional concentration on the finish.
Perfect for salads or martini's!
A generous effort from Chile, the Santa Rita Reserve Chardonay packs a load of ripe, core fruit flavors and a richly textured palate.
87 PTS Wilfred Wong! Pale straw hues, very floral nose, soft tropical fruit flavors. "A stroke of genius!" Decanter Magazine. Exceptional.
The Santa Rita Reserva Sauvignon Blanc is crisp and pleasing; dried citrus flavors; perky on the palate; attractive, pert finish.
A good, straight-forward effort, the Santa Ema Merlot is soft, ripe, and easy on the palate; drinks well with red meat dishes.
The Santa Ema Merlot Reserve is a medium bodied red with a slightly rustic character; finishes with pleasing red fruit flavors.
Anchovy stuffed olives form California's Central valley. A Santa Barbara family tradition since 1850.
Garlic olives from California's Central Valley. A Santa Barbara family tradition since1850.
Pimento stuffed olives from California's Central Valley. A Santa Barbara family tradition since 1850.
Impressive and pure, the fresh and pretty Santa Rita Sauvignon Blanc serves up bright citrus flavors; slightly layered and textured on the palate; smooth finish.
Chile. Bursting aromas of tropical fruit, green apples, and a zesty note of orange peel. 13.9% ABV
Argentina. Aromas of figs, plums, and blackberries. Notes of vanilla, coffee, and chocolate. Full bodied with sweet tannins. 13.5% ABV
Bouquet dominated by fresh ripe black fruits with notes of chocolate and vanil. Medium-bodied with silky tannins. 13.8% ABV.
Chile. Aromas of red fruit, colve, and vanilla. Flavors of cherry and currant flavors, with a velvety finish. 13.9% ABV
Cherries, roasted coffee and violet aromas compose the elegant bouquet. The palate is well structured with ultra finn tannins. ABV 13.5%
14.5% ABV.
Chilean. With a cabbagey and grassy nose, as well as a classic tart taste it's sure to always be a winner.
Beautifully balances bitterness, herbaceousness, and sweetness. Compellingly complex with pronounced mint on the finish. 40% ABV
Aromas of ripe, black fruit combined with vanilla, tobacco and cloves. Medium-bodied, balanced and pleasant. 13.9% ABV.
Aroma of tropical fruit and juicy grapefruit rounded out by soft vanilla and hazelnut. Fruit flavors enhanced by a pleasant acidity and sweetness. 14% ABV.
With a bouquet of red cherries, raspberries, and strawberries, and a strong flavor that recalls the nose. 13.4% ABV
Grassy, gooseberry and melon nose with ripe citrus fruit flavours; dry, fresh, soft with grassy/citrus notes in the finish. 13% ABV
Vanilla, slightly tropical aromas and flavours with subdued apple notes; Dry, medium-bodied, with well balanced acidity and a tangy lemon finish. 13% ABV
A fruity spectrum of banana and pineapple are crisp, elegant, and balanced on the palate, complimenting the aromas of ripe apples and yeast. ABV 11.5%
Very expressive, great purity in the aromatics and flavors, so much to like without being heavy. 14% ABV.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fresh with nice complexity, the bright and zippy Villa Sandi has a nice undercoating of ripe core fruit flavors; finishes with zippy, crisp citrus notes.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A wine real personality; ripe and generous on the nose; zippy and zesty on the palate; simply delicious, pleasing soft peaches in the flavors; a nice aperitif wine.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine example of a solid Chilean cabernet sauvignon, the '98 Santa Carolina offers pleasing black fruit aromas and flavors and a palate that is soft and smooth; great daily wine.
Aged in French oak for over two years, this is a robust red with a blend of bold fruit flavors, like black cherry. It surprises with hints of chocolate. ABV 14.8%
This IPA has a dominating fruity hop presence. Sweeter hop qualities of peach, mango, and tangelo give way to watermelon, pine, and earth, leading into a zesty, bitter finish.
Italy. Ruby red color with purple highlights. On the nose, delicate notes of cherries and ripe red fruit, typical of Sangiovese and Syrah, mingle with the characteristic balsamic sensations of Merlot. The palate is ample and supple and the finish and aftertaste are fruity.
Moderately sweet, grainy aroma with a light citrusy fruitiness. Bright yellow, hazy appearance. Moderately sweet with a citrusy fruitiness. The beer is not super crisp or dry - so it will please anyone who loves a good white ale.
A delightful creamy drink from Mexico!
Chile. Bouquet of citrus blossoms and peaches, with flavors of citrus fruit complete with a smooth texture. 13.5% ABV
This Blonde Ale is light enough to drink 24/7/365 with more than enough great taste to keep you fully satisfied. Crisp, refreshing, and surprisingly American.
A delicate expression of an Italian Pinot Grigio with fruity flavors of yellow apples and citrus peels. Extremely easy drinking!
The golden hue of Santa Monica Brew Works pays homage to traditional Porters which were not typically as dark as they are today.
This Wit provides a thirst-quenching, citrusy taste with subtle banana, clove, and coriander with a tart finish.
Santo Puro Mezquila is an agave blend made from 100% Blue Variety Tequilana Weber agave and 100% Espadin agave.
A large green olive hand-stuffed with a whole onion, a traditional favorite.
Large green olives bursting with sun-kissed tomato flavor of Basil and Oregano!
Serrano pepper stuffed large green olives, preserved in jalapeño brine. Perfect to garnish your Martinis, Bloody Marys and beer!
Super Premium! One of the secrets to this very special rum is the age old 'Solera' method used for centuries by Spain's brandy and sherry producers. Perfect straight up or on the rocks.
The Santa Barbara Winery Chardonnay is rich, with creaminess. Ripe fruit, on the citrus side round out the palate and the finish.
Deep violet to ruby-red in color, this Cabernet Sauvignon is elegant, sophisticated, and complex with fruity notes that blend cherries, prunes, tobacco, and roasted coffee. Well-rounded and very well structured with ripe tannins and plenty of texture.
The Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio is a fine crisp white wine with a strong international following.
91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Deep & earthy, but also intensely fruity. Shows fine structure, black cherry & cassis fruit.
Chile. Fine and persistent bubbles. Red and citrus fruits dominate on the nose. Fresh, lively, and genuine on the palate. 12% ABV
Bouquet dominated by fresh ripe fruity berries and spicy notes. Silky and medium-bodied, well-balanced with good acidity. 13.6% ABV.
Chile. Cool ocean breezes from the nearby sea refresh the vines and make for a style that is very aromatic and fresh. 13.5% ABV
Argentina. Aroma of ripe fruits such as pears, apples, melon, and of pineapples and bananas. Long and fresh finish. 12.6% ABV
Chile. Leathery aromas. Palate pops with boysenberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors. 14% ABV
Chile. Aroma of mango and apricot, vanilla and coconut nuances. Dense and acidic on the palate with a fruity aftertaste. 14% ABV
Chile. Bouquet of red cherries, raspberries, and strawberries with a touch of vanilla. Medium palate with a refreshing finish. 13.4% ABV
Chile. Aromas of red fruits with floral, vanilla, and tobacco notes. Flavors of blackberry and plum, with super-soft tannins. 13.5% ABV