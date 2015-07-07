SanTan Brewing
Hopshock IPA
6 Cans 12 oz
Chandler?s San Tan Brewing?s Hopshock has an intense bitterness derived from the distinct citrus, pine flavor of Pacific Northwest & New Zealand Hops. This bitter beer is a hop-head?s passion!
Chandler?s San Tan Brewing?s Hopshock has an intense bitterness derived from the distinct citrus, pine flavor of Pacific Northwest & New Zealand Hops. This bitter beer is a hop-head?s passion!
SanTan Oktoberfest is a traditional German Lager brewed for early Autumn. Oktoberfest is known for its toasty strong malt profile with clean and crisp lager flavor.
Perfect blend of grapefruit juice and an American Ale. Crisp and Citrusy. 4.7% ABV