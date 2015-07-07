Santa Monica
Cava Brut
750 ml
A fruity spectrum of banana and pineapple are crisp, elegant, and balanced on the palate, complimenting the aromas of ripe apples and yeast. ABV 11.5%
This IPA has a dominating fruity hop presence. Sweeter hop qualities of peach, mango, and tangelo give way to watermelon, pine, and earth, leading into a zesty, bitter finish.
The golden hue of Santa Monica Brew Works pays homage to traditional Porters which were not typically as dark as they are today.
Moderately sweet, grainy aroma with a light citrusy fruitiness. Bright yellow, hazy appearance. Moderately sweet with a citrusy fruitiness. The beer is not super crisp or dry - so it will please anyone who loves a good white ale.
This Wit provides a thirst-quenching, citrusy taste with subtle banana, clove, and coriander with a tart finish.