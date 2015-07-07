Sangre de Toro
Garnacha
750 ml
Deep cherry red in color. Fruit aroma of dark wild blueberries with smoky notes over delicate oak-imparted undertones. Intense, flavorful, velvety. Juicy tannins leave hints of jam and dried plums on the palate.
Extraordinarily bold fruit like black cherry, and spicy undertones of clove. Velvety on the palate, its intense, warm flavor carries through vivaciously to the finish. Great with meat or creamy cheeses