Villa Sandi Il Fresco Prosecco
Champagne/Sparkling
750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fresh with nice complexity, the bright and zippy Villa Sandi has a nice undercoating of ripe core fruit flavors; finishes with zippy, crisp citrus notes.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A wine real personality; ripe and generous on the nose; zippy and zesty on the palate; simply delicious, pleasing soft peaches in the flavors; a nice aperitif wine.