Gitton Sancerre
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
France. Kiwi, fresh herbs and lime aromas. Sleek, understated hints of sweetness with razor sharp acidity. 12.5% ABV
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Chateau de Sancerre Cuvee du Connetable has almond and candied lemon peel notes; plenty of life; lemon curd, straw and floral notes; long creamy finish.
France. Packed with white flower, citrus and tropical fruit flavors, long, refreshing, minerally finish. Full and dry. 13% ABV