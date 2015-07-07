San Antonio Winery
Cardinale Sweet Red
750 ml
San Antonio. A fun, sweet red with aromas of ripe berries. 12% APV
Semi-sweet red wine, best served chilled; full of sweet grape flavor; enjoy with a variety of appetizers and entrees, such as cheese, fresh fruit and red meat.
San Antonio Granada.
A refreshing semi-sweet red with orange citrus notes, lemon and lime; can be served chilled on the rocks with citrus wedges.
Semi-sweet wine with a golden straw color; full of delicate flavor; made from the Muscan and Muscat Canelli grapes; honey and peach flavors.