Sam Smith's Organic Lager
Munich Helles Light Lager
18.7 oz Bottle
A full-bodied lager with lots of malt and hop character. A touch hoppier than many lagers yet perfectly balanced with lots of character and fragrance
Full-bodied and warming, this honey amber roasty-toasty beer has a creamy head, full body and finesse all the way; available only during the Yuletide season.
99 Points, WORLD BEER CHAMPIONSHIPS AND 96-100 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. A sweeter stout from extra sugars & oats. Extraordinarily rich with hints of raisins, citrus & chocolate!
93 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Brewed in the traditional English style that produces a caramel maltiness that follows through and lingers after the soft, hoppy finish; would go well with pot roast.
Rich golden color; delightful floral bouquet; and light, fresh flavor that suggests newly-mown hay.
96-100 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Almost opaque, with an unusual silky texture; medium dry. Serve with pizza.
Brilliant straw color, light body, and clean apple flavor with agentle apple-blossom finish. Certified Organic.
A dramatic fruit beer with an intense, mouth-watering fruit character derived from the natural acidity of organic rasberries. Slow, complex fermentation lends structure an depth to the beer.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Classic English style; mild hop aroma, lovely soft body laced with rich English malts.
#16 TOP 25 BEERS '13, 93 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Subtle aromas and flavors of caramel malt, brown bread and dried red fruits.
"#10 Beer of 2016" Wine Enthusiast Magazine. One of the "Hundred Best Beers in the World," Men's Journal Magazine, Nov. 2014. And it’s no surprise, this is a very dark, fairly full in body and packed with flavor. Intense, dry tangy character of roasted barley.
Gluten free. A medium dry cider with brilliant straw colour, light body, clean apple flavour and a gentle apple blossom finish. Samuel Smith’s makes this cider at a small, independent British brewery, the oldest brewery in Yorkshire.
Dry, sparkling pear cider with a clear, pale straw color with a smooth body. This cider has crisp but rich flavors of ripe pears and the aromas of a summer pear orchard.
Fresh full apricot flavors are present in this refreshing ale.
Chocolate beautifully melded to the full, roasty flavor of stout. Aromatic, satisfying, peerless and contemplative.
GOLD MEDAL 2013 US OPEN BEER CHAMPIONSHIP. Strawberries offer a soft and subtle flavour, making the character of this fruit beer extremely sophisticated and refined.
The vibrant cherry character of this beer is perfectly underpinned by deliciously complex beer notes which result from the multiple yeast strains used for fermentation.
Rich, superb flavors of toffee, raisin, dried fruit and caramel. Waves of flavor ascend and ebb leaving soft oak notes and satisfying fruitness from bottle-conditioning. Pair with lamb or duck.
A beautiful gift from England for the beer lover! One bottle each of Sam Smith's Organic Chocolate, Oatmeal Stout and India Pale Ale, plus a proper 20 ounce tulip glass and coasters.
A classic malt-accented, copper-colored pale ale in which subtle fruity esters from the Samuel Smith yeast strain interact with caramel flavors, from organic crystal malt and fresh hops.-
Sweet malt flavor separates this amazing Imperial Stout from the rest of the pack!
96 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. "A fatty porter" popular with Jerry Garcia when the "Dead" toured London; a classic; flavors border on stout with just enough sweetness to make this a tasty porter!
English Ale. Roasted barley, yeast and aromatic hops with a rich amber-brown color and nutty flavor. 5.0% ABV
English Stout. A light oatmeal and bready aroma with fruit and raisin accents. 5.0% ABV