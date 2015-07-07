Calvados Coquerel V.S.O.P.
Calvados Brandy
750 ml
This shiny golden nectar is marked by the sent of apple and vanilla. It presents a balanced, mild long lasting taste in the mouth, high class indeed.
Gold Medal 2012 World Spirits Awards. This Kosher three year oak-aged kosher Calvados displays impeccable depth and a refined bouquet. From one of the finest Calvados houses.