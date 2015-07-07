Maison Rouge
VS Cognac
750 ml
Floral notes with hints of rose petals, fruit forward in full bloom with a light lemon flavor with traces of vanilla. Spicy cinnamon frangrance with a soft ripe finish.
Floral notes with hints of rose petals, fruit forward in full bloom with a light lemon flavor with traces of vanilla. Spicy cinnamon frangrance with a soft ripe finish.
Rich and nutty flavors that stay in the mouth, with a certain amount of wood. Round and easy to drink. The secret behind this blend is the large number of eaux-de-vie that is blended together.
This eau-de-vie born on the fruity side shows more vanilla, tobacco and cedar hints because of the aging process. 80 Proof
This Farmhouse Ale is a pleasing pale straw color with a dense creamy head. The nose is estery with citrus and spice notes with a full body and malt on the palate.
The smoothness of its unique flavor and rich body will more than satify those in search of the unique taste of the orient. This is a clean, crisp pilsner style. Discover the "Pearl of the Orient."
France. Luscious aromas of cassis, red fruits, blueberry, prune. Sweet, round palate with balanced acidity. 13.5-14.5% ABV