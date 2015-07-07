Saintsbury Vin Gris
Rose Rose/Blush
750 ml
This is bright, refreshing, invigorating wine; a complex and flavorful, full of strawberry and raspberry flavors, crisp acidity with a richness that shows off the high quality of this Vin Gris.
Great level of acidity with notes of anise and violets on the nose and undertones of five spice, white pepper and briar on the palate. Pairings: Duck confit, mushu pork, Roasted Ham with red pepper jelly.
91 PTS Connoisseurs Guide. Expresses briary fruits, spice and hints of roses. Black cherry and plum flavors with fine tannins.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Impressive all the way around, the vibrant '06 Saintsbury Stanly Ranch Pinot Noir sends a signal that it is a fine-tuned wine with layers of delicious, red fruit flavors.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '11 Saintsbury Chardonnay delivers just a touch of oak; hints of buttered toast richness with orange, lime and pineapple fruit; it's rich with crisp and clean finish.
The aromas and flavors are both subtle and more complex than years past with a range of pear, stone fruits, wild strawberry and blood orange. 15% ABV