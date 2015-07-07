Saint Cosme Saint-Joseph '04
Rhone
750 ml
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Bold and well-structure, the impressive, black-fruited '04 Saint Cosme Saint-Joseph delivers excellent Syrah fruit that the wine world simply loves; long and lusty in the finish.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Bold and well-structure, the impressive, black-fruited '04 Saint Cosme Saint-Joseph delivers excellent Syrah fruit that the wine world simply loves; long and lusty in the finish.
90 PTS, SMART BUY, WINE SPECTATOR. The 06 St Cosme Cotes du Rhone has a layer of bacony toast guiding tar, black currant and fig flavors. Toast holds the upper hand now, but this red has solid depth.