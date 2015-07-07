Sia

Blended Scotch

750 ml

Savor a delightful, exciting Scotch made for the modern palate with SIA Blended Scotch Whisky. The name SIA means "six" in Scottish Gaelic, which is the number of Speyside, Highland and Islay malt and grain whiskies used in this original blend. With sweet notes of vanilla, caramel, citrus and honey, SIA Blended Scotch Whisky offers an approachable, unique taste profile. For a Ginger SIA, combine with ginger ale over ice in a highball glass. Stir, then add a squeeze of a lime wedge and enjoy. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.