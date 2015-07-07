Rutte

Dry Gin

750 ml

Rutte Dry Gin is an award winning, earthy gin that makes incredible G&Ts and cocktails! The Rutte Distillery is located in Dordrecht, South of Holland. This is where Master Distiller, Myriam Hendrickx aka ""The Queen of Gin"" makes all the magic happen. Adding botanicals such as; juniper, coriander, angelica, orris root, cinnamon, fresh orange peel, and fennel. And only ever using natural ingredients with the kind of care and attention that bottling by hand requires. Keeping the Rutte motto “Distilled with Passion” true to this day. DID YOU KNOW? Myriam Hendrickx, peels all the oranges by hand! The fresh peel is then added straight to the still, resulting in a unique, distinct flavor. Enjoy!