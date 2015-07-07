Russian River Brewing
Damnation
12.7 oz
Belgian Strong Ale. Aromas of banana and pear with flavors of sweet malt and earthy hops. 7.75% ABV
2006 GOLD MEDAL WORLD BEER CUP AWARD. Double IPA Dark golden color with a white head with floral and citrus hops.
Pliny the Elder is brewed with Amarillo, Centennial, CTZ, and Simcoe hops. It is well-balanced with malt, hops, and alcohol, slightly bitter with a fresh hop aroma of floral, citrus, and pine. Best enjoyed FRESH! That is why we make it in such limited supply. Actual bottling date is printed on each bottle! 8.0% ABV.
Barrel Aged beer from Russian River. This strong dark ale was aged for 6 months inside used cabernet sauvignon barrels with currants added. ABV 10.5%.