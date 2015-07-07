Rusack
Chardonnay
750 ml
California. Honeydew melon, Asian pear, orange blossom are highlighted in this appealingly crisp white wine. 13.8 ABV
California. Honeydew melon, Asian pear, orange blossom are highlighted in this appealingly crisp white wine. 13.8 ABV
92 PTS Wine Enthusiast. A toasty, caramelized opulence with underlying tropical fruit, apricot, pear and citrus.
California. Aromas of cassis and blackberry. Concentrated flavors of dried cherries and cocoa mix with velvety tannin. 14.2% ABV