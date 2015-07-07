Rudi Wiest
Riesling
750 ml
Sour green apple, pear and meyer lemon notes are refreshing on the palate, making it a perfect aperitif. ABV 10.5%
Sour green apple, pear and meyer lemon notes are refreshing on the palate, making it a perfect aperitif. ABV 10.5%
Our Small Batch Tonic is designed to pair with your favorite Gin or Vodka, and is then stretched with soda water to make a bright, light, refreshing highball.
Jack Rudy Small Batch Grenadine is rich and full-flavored up front, and then gives way to a bright, almost tropical finish that lifts a drinks profile. Handcrafted in Napa Valley.
Aromas yellow apple and spice notes. On the palate, the minerality that is typical of these vineyards comes through, with herb and some wax bean notes.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A very fine effort, the superbly balanced '06 Rudi Wiest Rhein River Riesling offers excellent tart apple flavors; finely structured; crisp finish; great with sauteed scallops.