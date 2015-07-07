Altemura Sasseo
Red Blend
750 ml
89 points at the Ultimate Wine Challange, Primitivo is the primary red from southern Italy, it's one of those uniquely funky, spicy, savory wines that's a great change of pace. BP MW
Sassabruna means dark stone, which makes up much of the vineyard. Mande from mostly Sangiovese, with some Merlot and Syrah. A saturated red, meduim bodied, with a soft round finish