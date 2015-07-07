Crown Royal Noble Collection

French Oak Cask Finished Blended Canadian Whisky

750 ml

Enjoy the stronger body, mouthfeel and spicy character of Crown Royal Noble Collection French Oak Cask Finished Blended Canadian Whisky. This fourth expression in the Noble Collection showcases our Fine Deluxe whisky, finished for 3 to 4 months in new toasted French Oak from the Vosges region. Famous for its forests and long history of meticulously manicured oak trees, the Vosges region provides the ideal climate to create the straightest and tightest grain. Once harvested, the oak is open-air seasoned for two years to transform the wood and set the state for the final two-step fire toasting. The precise toasting process allows our barrels to impart our iconic blended Canadian whisky with rich, dark notes of caramel, vanilla and fruit. This highly anticipated whisky is best served neat to enjoy its full depth and flavor. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Noble Collection French Oak Cask Finished Blended Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.