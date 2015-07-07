RouteStock
Route 29 Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Complex aromas of black plum, blackberry and roasted coffee, entwined with delicately roasted spices; rich and layered with ripe black fruit flavors and toasted-oak notes. ? Wayne Donaldson, Winemaker
Complex aromas of black plum, blackberry and roasted coffee, entwined with delicately roasted spices; rich and layered with ripe black fruit flavors and toasted-oak notes. ? Wayne Donaldson, Winemaker
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '11 Routestock Pinot Noir 99W is light and refreshing; features delicate crunchy tannins; core of raspberry and spice, lingering attentively on the finish.