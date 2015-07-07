Château Routas
Rouvière Rosé
750 ml
A beautiful blend of Syrah, Cinsault and Grenache; bright and refreshing Rose from Provence France; red berry; cherry; spice flavors on the palate with a very crisp finish; pair with grilled shrimp.
A beautiful blend of Syrah, Cinsault and Grenache; bright and refreshing Rose from Provence France; red berry; cherry; spice flavors on the palate with a very crisp finish; pair with grilled shrimp.
Spain. Red fruit and oak aromas with a smooth, rounded finish. 14.1% ABV
Spain. Spicy, rich cranberry bouquet. Dark cherry flavors. Round and full in the mouth with a fruit-filled finish. 15%
Bud Light is always found where good times are being had, from music festivals, to sporting events, to Friday nights at the bar. Bold New Margarita with a Twist. 8% ABV and perfectly balanced to deliver authentic Strawberry Margarita flavor and a delightfully refreshing finish.
Bold Margarita with a Twist. Perfectly balanced to deliver authentic Margarita flavor and a delightfully refreshing finish. 8% ABV
90 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. Delivers a smoky, spicy, black cherry perfume leading to a soft, easy-going, savory wine.