Rosenblum Sauvignon Blanc Cuvee
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
The Rosenblum Cellars Vintner's Cuvee Sauvignon Blanc is an easy drinking white; shows some complexity on the palate.
The Rosenblum Vintner's Cuvee Cabernet is a medium bodied red with soft cherry flavors; easy in the finish.
The Rosenblum Cellars Heritage Clones Petite Sirah is a pleasing red wine; has ripe fruit and a lasting, textured palate impression.
The easy-drinking Rosenblum Cellars Vintner's Cuvee Syrah is grapey and fine; textured; one of California's best red wine values.
86 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Rosenblum Abba Syrah is intense, earthy and full-bodied; rustic and stretches into minerally and dry, leathery notes; just enough ripe cherry and wild berry to balance.
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '05 Rosenblum Snows Lake Vyd Zinfandel has fresh, briary blackberry and spice aromas that lead to jammy, rustic black cherry, plum and charred anise flavors; drink now.
The Rosenblum Cellars Paso Robles Zinfandel has dried berry and sweet earthy flavors; layered, with soft tannins and bright textures.
87 PTS WINE WINE SPECTATOR. Rosenblum Rockpile Zin '06 is ripe, muscular & still rough around edges. Bold aromas of huckleberry, smoky sage & mineral lead to fuel injected sweet/tart cherry & licorice
The fruit is sourced from various vineyards and always shows bright color, ripe blueberry and plum notes, medium body and a clean fruity finish. The perfect BBQ wine!
Soft and velvety with a fruit-driven flavor profile of dark berries and sage. Pairs well with a variety of hefty meats or heaping plate of duck fat fries. 13% ABV
Bold aromas, clean bright citrus and soft vanilla oak. Fruity flavors, apple pie, and white peaches. A voluptuous palate and a long finish. 13.9% ABV
California. Aromas of deep berry and cocoa. Smooth finish with light tannins and a hint of leather. 13% ABV
The Rosenblum Desiree Chocolate Port is an exoctic blend of Zinfandel, along with two of Portugal's clssic grape varieties and an infusion of rich, opulent chocolate.
Nose of dark fruit with dusty cocoa, chocolate and spice. Pallet of rich, ripe fruit, musty earth overtones and prevalent tannins.15.3% ABV.