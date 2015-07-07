Root: 1
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Red fruit, blackberry and vanilla aromas compliment the ripe cherry and plum flavors on the palate. 14% ABV
A lively, medium-bodied wine with ripe cherry flavors and silky tannins.13.5% ABV
This recipe lets the spicy flavor of the Ginger Root loose to mingle with pure organic evaporated cane juice, purified water and happy bubbles! Wicked good. Caffeine free.
A bright, refreshing hop aroma with a citrusy character with Elderflower, Marigold, and Sweet Osmanthus flowers.
Sweetened with 100% Fair Trade Certified organic sugar. Contains Caffeine.
The Primal Roots Sweet Red is smooth and very fruity; easy, with a note of sweetness in the finish.
Chile. An elegant and crisp wine with citrus notes and a fresh, clean finish. 12.5% ABV