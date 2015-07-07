Ronrico
Silver
750 ml
Distilled from fermented molasses and aged at least a year, this rum has an authentic dry island taste. 40% ABV
Distilled from fermented molasses and aged at least a year, this rum has an authentic dry island taste. 40% ABV
An authentic, dry, island taste. The versatility of Ronrico is shown by how it mixes smoothly in all of the classic rum drinks and still tastes delicious straight. Ronrico Rum is selected from the finest rums available in the Caribbean.
Smooth, not too sweet rum that mixes well with cola, tonic & juices. Try it!