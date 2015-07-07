Rombauer Vineyards
Chardonnay
750 ml
Tropical fruit and fig jam flood the lush, silky palate. Soft spice, vanilla and nectarines on the finish, while fresh, mouthwatering acidity. 14.6% ABV
Elegance and structure as it spreads across the palate. Subtle tannins round out the texture. Clean finish with hints of red berry fruit. 14.5% ABV
California. Aromas of berries meld with spice. Lush flavors of cherry, licorice and peppery vanilla flood the palate. 15.9% ABV
Aromas of ripe lime, grapefruit, pear and white nectarine with a subtle hint of fresh-cut grass. The palate is fresh and enticing, as deep tropical notes intertwine, making the mouth water.
Showing savory notes, with some black fruit and olive character in the nose, Rombauer Cabernet, year in and year out is sturdy with moderate tannins; black fruits, and a long finish.