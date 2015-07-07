Roco
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Amazing energy makes the sumptitous Roco Willamette Valley Pinot Noir one of America's best red wines; flavors of dried strawberries and plums combine with racy minerals to a nice conclusion.
Amazing energy makes the sumptitous Roco Willamette Valley Pinot Noir one of America's best red wines; flavors of dried strawberries and plums combine with racy minerals to a nice conclusion.
They are good! Perfect for parties or just snacking. Enjoy with your favorite mustard!
At least 1400 yrs. ago monks in southern France & northern Italy are said to have prepared pretzels from leftover bread dough as rewards to children for reciting prayers arriving in the US on 1861.
Solo classic partyware offers a 50 pack of 9 ounce cups that are a staple for fun.
These classic partyware cups are 16 ounce size and each packet has 20 units.
For beer pong or impromptu get togethers.
SoloGrips cups feature designated gripping areas for an easier, more comfortable hold.
Classic red plastic party cups hold 16 ounces of beverage.
SoloGrips plates feature ergonomically designed handles for greater stability and durability. Our plates are deeper than conventional plates and can hold more food with less spills!
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. An amazing effort, the brisk '10 Zolo Gaucho Select Unoaked Chardonnay explodes, with green apple flavors; persists long and lively; minerally in the finish.
Use these disposable plastic shot glasses to make jello shots, so you can have twice the fun and half the mess!
Clear plastic beverage cups hold 9 ounces of your favorite liquid. Each package contains 20 cups.
Argentina. This fragrant, flavorful wine offers notes of spring flowers, honey, peach and apricot. 13.8% ABV
89 POINTS Stephen Tanzer (2011 vintage). Powerful and complex with a concentrated nose of black currant, plum and hints of vanilla and chocolate. Full-bodied with elegance, harmony and a long finish.
94 PTS Wine Advocate-Purity and complexity; small berry, forest floor, pressed violets, sweet spice, licorice and cola; pure and intense, delicate and light as its it is meaningful and long-lasting.
Lightly salted mini pretzel thins.
A fresh and juicy rosé with flavors of strawberries, cherries, and rosewater. A blend of red varietals from our signature sustainably-farmed, estate Mendoza vineyards in the foothills of the Andes.
Argentina. Juicy with berry and plum flavors, featuring creamy notes. Spicy chocolate emerges on the fresh finish. 13.8% ABV
Argentina. A powerful wine with complex aromas of cassis, plums, and red fruit, and hints of vanilla and caramel.14% ABV
Argentina. Intense and fresh red fruit aromas and a lush, long mouthfeel.13.9% ABV
95 PTS James Suckling, 2011. Aromas of ginger, plum and lemongrass. Full body and silky tannins with a long finish.
A gustatory delight, the Ca' del Solo Moscato is a fresh, lively, aromatic blend of three different Muscat varietals; made from the Piemontese model, this is the perfect choice for summer fruits.