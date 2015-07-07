Rokk Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL-SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION 2010. Rokk Vodka is made with glacial water from Kalby, Sweden. After distillation, the vodka is freeze filtered for exceptional smoothness.
110 calories of concentrated orange juice. Great for mixing.
Rock Lobster has a deep, bold fruit, full of cherries, berries, and spice! A well balanced Zinfandel, with medium tannins and black pepper finish. 14% ABV
The nose is a lovely and layered blend of blueberry and sweet vanilla. The palate is equally sweet notes of candied cherry and milk chocolate. ABV 13.5%
The mysterious "33" on the distinctive green bottle has been the subject of much speculation; is it for 1933, the year prohibition ended? Or the number of letters in the text? Or something else?
American Lager. Brewed with the perfect blend of pale barley malt, rice and corn. 4.6% ABV
From the cool waters of Latrobe, Pennsylvania comes the refreshing Rolling Rock in a can.
The Red Rock Malbec is ripe and full on the palate; shows some earthy notes; easy in the finish.
As an estate dedicated to the production of Bordeaux varieties, we revere the Sauvignon Blanc grape; sourced exclusively from our estate vineyard dedicated to white Bordeaux varietals.
Is a unique blend of fruits, blossoms, buds and spices infused in an organic Jonathan/BraeBurn apple distillate, and redistilled at very low steam pressure to capture the delicate aromas.
Has notes of ripe cherry with hints of oak on the finish; medium-bodied with light tannins on the finish.
California. Dark plum, boysenberry and blueberry aromas and flavors are complemented by intriguing toffee notes. 13.6% ABV
France. Aromatic and fine with dominant citrus notes.
A classic Cabernet, aromas of black cherry and spice on the palate. Flavors of berry, earth, and vanilla flavors; long finish.
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Fresh, vivid and inviting for its juicy blackberry and cherry fruit, persisting right through the open textured finish.
The whole grapes are fermented spontaneously (no yeast added) and distilled twice and redistilled with certified organic Romanian winter wheat distillate.
One of the top iconic wines of Napa, well extracted, well oaked, deep, concentrated, a wine built to age
Finely structured with supple tannins that make this wine approachable upon release, this elegant wine can also be enjoyed following years in the cellar.
Belgian-style wit-bier of white ale has a light wheat base and is typically spiced with coriander and citrus peel.
The Castle Rock Willamette Valley Pinot Noir is light and elegant; soft on the palate; light tannins; stylish finish.
Concentrated flavors of cassis, blackberry, black cherry and ripe plum, with a hint of light oak, and its finish is smooth and harmonious; excellent accompaniment to beef, lamb, and game dishes and a
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A nicely focused effort, the fresh and fruity '07 Castle Rock Merlot plays it by the book as a fine, medium bodied, red wine; soft and easy in the finish.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. With a toss of cranberry flavors and clear varietal notes onto the palate. Soft and easy tannins.
A Beautiful Pinot Noir expressing ripe cherry and berry fruit aromas with a whisper of vanilla and Asian spice. Medium bodied.
Expresses ripe boysenberry and cranberry aromas; supple berry impressions on the palate and a balanced finish.
Ripe and fruity with a blending of vanilla, pear, citrus and melon flavors, subtle oak undertones and a long, balanced finish.
Columbia Valley. Aromas of berries with a hint of herbs and spice. Textured flavors of blackberry and cassis. 13.5% ABV
Mendocino. Dried herb aromas and green apple and pear nectar flavors. Medium-bodied. 13.5% ABV
Cherry and oak create a substantial mouthfeel, with an unexpected bright acidity. Floral and sage aromas waft from the glass.