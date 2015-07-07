Rocca delle Macìe
Chianti Riserva
750 ml
A Tuscan treat, the Rocca delle Macie Chianti Classico Riserva is balanced and drinks easily; quite soft yet full of nice complexities; smooth on the finish.
A cheerful red that offers aromas of berries and spice. Very drinkable, soft on the palate, with notes of coffee and chopped safe.
Sweet red cherry, plum, mocha, licorice, lavender and dark spices. Silky and expressive.
91 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. The '10 Sasyr from Rocca delle Macie offers sweet cherries and chocolate character; full-bodied on the palate, a touch jammy, but round and fresh.