Robert Craig
Cabernet Sauvignon Mt Veeder
750 ml
92 PTS CONNOISSEURS' GUIDE. The '03 Robert Craig is nicely extracted; keyed on classic varietal currants with enriching accents of sweet spice and chocolate; shows very good balance; youthful.
Delicious melange of dark berries, espresso and hints of anisette. Opens up to warm mineral flavors of cassis, violets and spice.