Pirate's Booty
Robert's Pirate's Booty
4 oz
A great tasting snack made from rice and corn with the finest ingredients in the world. Half the calories, all the taste. Eat 'em and join your fellow Booty Heads!
A great tasting snack made from rice and corn with the finest ingredients in the world. Half the calories, all the taste. Eat 'em and join your fellow Booty Heads!
The Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet is a soft, ripe red wine; easy-going on the palate with good richness in the finish.
California. Lemon and green apple aromas with peach, vanilla, nectarine and brown sugar flavors. 13.5% ABV
California. Bright and lively dried herb and red currant flavors. 15.3% ABV
A pure fruit expression taste with aromas of cranberry, currant, plum, and hints of vanilla with a long finish of lush fruits. 14.2% ABV
Deep ruby red in color, it opens with concentrated aromas of black cherries, blackberries, vanilla, mocha, and toasty oak, with notes of coffee and smoke.
Aromas of meyer lemon zest and fresh lime. Flavors of citrus, lemon, melon, and herbs. 13% ABV
Argentina. Opens with a multi-layered perfume of cassis, black cherry and ripe plum with of cocoa, fresh herbs and clove. 14.5% ABV
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Mondavi Oakville Cab is elegant & stylish, with expansive layers of ripe currant, fresh earth, herb, red plum & black cherry. Full bodied, gaining depth & structure.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL, SF CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Crisp apple and pear notes with bright lemon-lime and citrus flavors. 14% ABV
A pure fruit expression, lush and lively; rich, inviting nose shows bright tropical notes on the palate, where refreshing flavors of pineapple and honeydew are complimented by refreshing acidity.
96 PTS WINE SPECTATOR.
Napa Valley. Sweet plums and juicy berries, infused with brown sugar. 15.3% ABV
Look forward to aromas of blackberry, black pepper, blackcurrant, vanilla and spice on the nose. Deeper flavors are revealed by tasting. Blackberry, licorice and oaky spice come out on first sips. With a little time to breathe, it will develop even more. A great match for a steak now!
Soft and gentle, the Robert Mondavi Coastal Merlot offers an easy going texture with flavors of pleasing red fruits; this versatile wine is a great choice for casual get-togethers.
With aromas of pear and lemon, followed by similar tastes on the palate, this wine is a light, tasty white that pairs well with everything from crab cakes to pasta primavera and salads.
The Robert Oatley Chardonnay has a bright, mid-weight, white peach-accented nose with gentle oak and a crisp finish.
94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '01 Robert Mondavi Reserve Cabernet is a superrich, polished, multifaceted wine, with layers of ripe currant, blackberry, herb, cedar and sage; deep and concentrated.
The Robert Mondavi Moscato d'Oro is a well-balanced, sweet wine; pleasing core fruit flavors with a nice touch of flowers.
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Soft and succulent blackberry and cassis fruit upfront, framed by squeaky clean tannins and solid oak elements; the '98 Robert Mondavi Reserve Cabernet has voluptuous textures.
Packed with ripe, rich and polished cherry and raspberry flavors. Elegant and balanced, this runs soft and supple on the long finish.
A well-balanced effort, the Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet combines ripe cherry aromas and flavors with nicely defined herbal notes; this is fine choice for pan-seared lamb chops.
85 PTS WILFRED WONG. Easy-to-like and quite soft, the '00 Robert Mondavi Coastal Chardonnay is a great party wine for those who really enjoy wine; fine balance makes this wine a BEST BUY!
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR Here's an outstanding reserve cabernet at a resonable price; the '97 Robert Mondavi Reserve Cabernet is firm, focused and complex, with a smoky, toasty core or oaky notes.
One of the greatest wines produced in the last three decades! Powerful yet exceptionally integrated the '96 will live 20+ years and become a work of beauty.
Sweet yet persistent on the palate with focused ripe apple flavors. Good tension in the finish.
A fine Zinfandel, the Robert Mondavi Coastal is a perfect choice for casual BBQs and large get-togethers.
92 PTS CONNOISSEURS' GUIDE. The '03 Robert Craig is nicely extracted; keyed on classic varietal currants with enriching accents of sweet spice and chocolate; shows very good balance; youthful.
Medium body with fresh raspberry and blackberry fruit blend with peppery spice. Soft tannins and moderate acidity balance the fruit and spice. 14.7% ABV
The Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Chardonnay shows nice ripeness medium-bodied and roundness on the palate; layered and easy in the finish; great to serve at your next party.
Crisp and bright flavors of ripe pineapple and gooseberry. Fruit-forward that shines alone or alongside food. 12.9% ABV
The Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio is a flavorful example of this varietal; medium bodied with dried fruit flavors.
Elegant and seductive, Woobridge Pinot Noir displays silky red fruit and spice flavors that compliment a broad array of foods. Best served with lamb, beef, chicken and salmon.
Hints of citrus and juicy red fruit from a blend of grape varieties. Fruity aromas and flavors come alive through watermelon and floral notes. 9.4% ABV
Flavors of cocoa and lightly toasted oak. Full-bodied with well-balanced acidity and beautifully integrated tannins, complexity yet structure. 13.5% ABV
Woodbridge Pinot Grigio is understated, but fresh and easy; nothing complicated, but presents clean melon and pear notes; finishes light and largely dry.
Medium bodied and loaded with fruit, this wine is perfect for picnics and everyday dining; enjoy tonight with BBQ Burgers.
Clean, fresh and lively; the medium-bodied and firmly built Woodbridge Cabernet exhibits nice balance and a smooth finish; great value.
The bright red fruited Woodbridge Zinfandel plays it soft and delightful; an easy red wine to drink, pairs nicely with grilled lamb.
Robert Mondavi does a very good job with its Woodbridge Zinfandels, the '98 California appellation effort is soft, ripe and easy drinking. Try with mild BBQ's.
The Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi White Zinfandel is a light bodied blush wine; soft and easy with a medium sweet personality.
California. Pleasing aromas of apple, pear, lemon, honey, floral notes and a touch of cinnamon. Flavors of pear and lemon. 12% ABV
A great tasting snack made from rice and corn with the finest ingredients in the world.
Napa Valley. Sweet plums and juicy berries, infused with brown sugar. 13.5% ABV
Core of black currant and hints of cedar and spice along with cocoa aromas echoed by rich persistent flavors of fruit, dark chocolate, and anise 14.5% ABV
Made from four Bordeaux red varieties, mostly Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc, this full-bodied wine is chalky in big-boned tannin and woody oak. Green olive, sagebrush and graphite accent blackberry and black cherry, with a rounded finish.
Double Gold Medal, Best of Class CA State Fair. Fruity notes with fresh melon and butterscotch flavors on the palate
A zesty, fruity Zinfandel with aromas rich with blackberry, blueberry and raspberry fruit & hints of black pepper.
Look forward to a strong, inviting aroma of rich blackberry, raspberry, baking spice, nutmeg and a little vanilla. The soft, velvety texture, is complemented by flavors of lots of delicious dark and red berries, cola and spice. No need to drink it all right away - it can last for a few days and get better.
Zesty orange rind-lemon curd flavors, and an incredibly smooth mouth feel with flavors that linger in a luxuriously long finish.
Introducing the first ever Bourbon Barrel-Aged Chardonnay. This surprising twist on a classic wine is a match made in toasty oak heaven.
Delicious melange of dark berries, espresso and hints of anisette. Opens up to warm mineral flavors of cassis, violets and spice.
Bursts of berry fruit flavors greets the senses with a velvet smooth finish.
SILVER MEDAL, 2008 CENTRAL COAST WINE COMP. Crisp finish.
DOUBLE GOLD SF CHRONICLE WINE COMP. The '13 Cuvee de Robles shows intensed aromas of black fruit and spice: nicely balanced on the palate with well integrated tannins
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Robert Young Chardonnay is smooth, rich and creamy, with ripe pear, hazelnut, toasty oak and a hint of mineral and bubble gum, gaining complexity and length.
Monchhof Estate Riesling is a solid wine showing elegance with a fine racy profile. Loaded with attractive apple flavors.
The Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir boasts of red fruit and a layered palate; pretty in the aftertaste.
Barrel-fermented and put through 100% malolactic fermentation, possesses excellent ripe and rich aromatics.
Robert Mondavi Winery is the founder of Fume Blanc. Year in and year out Mondavi Fume is a delicious dry white wine with bright flavors and racy acidity; deep citrus and tropical notes in the finish.
The Robert Mondavi Winery Chardonnay is a fine, well-balanced win; serves up plenty of ripe apple and peach flavors; one of the valley's most consistent efforts.
Aromas of blackberry, raspberry and black currants with hints of tobacco. Rich flavors with soft, silky tannins on the finish. 14% ABV
Clean aroma with a soft echo of citrus. Sweet, soft and well-balanced, with a fine, silky elegance on the palate. 40% ABV
Hints of berries, cocoa, hints of smoke and spice. Opulent flavors of blackberry, plum, and black cherry lead to a rich mouth-watering finish. 14.5% ABV
SILVER MEDAL, 2009 LOS ANGELES INT'L WINE & SPIRITS COMP. A well balanced affair, the nicely done '07 Woodbridge Cabernet offers nicely rounded textures and pretty, ripe fruit flavors.
The Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Cabernet is soft, with dried, red fruit flavors; easy and almost ethereal on the palate.
Aromas of nectarine and fresh peach with a refreshing peach-citrus finish. 12% ABV
Aromas of green apple and a floral undertones create a smooth elegance. Nuances of baked apples and cinnamon, ending in a rich oak finish. 13.2% ABV
The Woodbridge Sauvignon Blanc is fresh, with a note of dried citrus; medium bodied and easy on the palate.
Strawberry and cherry notes accented by hints of spice and toast.
Aromas of cherries and berries, flavors of plum, red fruit and cocoa. Supple tannins, hint of spice, mocha, oak and vanilla accents. 13.6% ABV
The Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Riesling is a soft, easy drinking, medium sweet to sweet white wine; a note of flowers enhances its core fruit flavors.
The Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Moscato displays perfumed aromas and lightly sweet flavors filled with orange blossom; fresh citrus, lychee, honey and spice.
Fresh, light, and clean, the brightly fruited Woodbridge Chardonnay is one of America's best values; great with light pastas.